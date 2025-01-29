\"Gastrainable Tourism\" – ASEAN’s golden opportunity

This provides a chance for entrepreneurs and farmers in ASEAN to seize these opportunities by adopting collaborative approaches with various sectors, as exemplified by the following examples.

Farmers and Restaurants: Farmers supply organic vegetables and fruits to restaurants, which then use these ingredients to create interesting dishes, clearly stating their origins and environmentally friendly production processes. This builds customer trust and enhances the restaurant's image. The result is that farmers have a market for their produce, restaurants receive high-quality, reasonably priced ingredients and differentiate themselves, while tourists enjoy delicious, safe food and support local farmers and sustainability.

Hotels, Tour Companies, and Communities: Organize Gastrainable Tours that allow tourists to experience the lifestyles and food of eco-friendly communities. Activities may include cooking local dishes, visiting food festivals and local farms, staying at homestays that emphasize nature, using little energy, and dining with local families. The result is that hotels offer engaging activities to attract tourists, tour companies create packages that align with tourist trends, and communities experience job growth while preserving and promoting local culture.

Startups and Restaurants: Startups develop applications that recommend restaurants focused on Gastrainable Tourism, gathering information such as menus, prices, locations, and reviews. They collaborate with local restaurants to ensure accurate and up-to-date information. The result is that startups build restaurant databases, attract users, and generate income from advertising. Meanwhile, restaurants increase their reach, boost sales, and gain publicity. Tourists can easily find restaurants with comprehensive information.

In conclusion, local food and sustainability are at the heart of Gastrainable Tourism, presenting ASEAN with a golden opportunity to attract tourists, generate income, and drive economic growth while preserving the environment and cultural heritage. If all sectors collaborate earnestly, Gastrainable Tourism will become a key driver of sustainable tourism in ASEAN’s future.

Warunya Yossai, Senior Researcher at the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD).