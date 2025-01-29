\"Gastrainable Tourism\" – ASEAN’s golden opportunity

During the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2025 in January 2025, the focus was placed on Sustainable Tourism, which led to the rise of "Gastrainable Tourism" – a sustainable approach to food tourism that takes into account environmental, social, and economic factors. This includes sourcing seasonal local ingredients, reducing emissions, and supporting small-scale farmers, making it a crucial opportunity for ASEAN.
IMARC Group, a global market research company, predicts that the global Gastronomy Tourism market will grow at a rate of 14.46% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2025 to 2033, reaching a value of US$4.2 trillion by 2033, four times its current value. This growth is driven by tourists' desire to immerse themselves in local food experiences, not just for the taste but also to learn about the culture and lifestyle through food.
IMARC Group also highlights the influence of social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, which have played a significant role in driving the popularity of Gastronomy Tourism, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z. These groups enjoy discovering new local cuisines, learning about cultures through food, and sharing their experiences on social media. The most popular types of Gastronomy Tourism include food festivals, cooking classes, and food trails.
According to Marriott International, the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share for Gastronomy Tourism globally, at 37.8%. ASEAN countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore, are emerging as key destinations in this sector. This aligns with data from Google Trends, which shows a steady increase in searches for "Thai food", "Vietnamese food", and "Singaporean food" over the past five years, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The above situation indicates a high global demand for Gastronomy Tourism, with ASEAN poised to meet this demand due to its strength in biodiversity, cultural diversity, and unique cuisines. Additionally, support from the "Joint Declaration of ASEAN Tourism Ministers" focusing on the development of Gastronomy Tourism alongside sustainability, and the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2025 which emphasized Sustainable Tourism trends, is paving the way for Gastrainable Tourism to open new opportunities in ASEAN.
This provides a chance for entrepreneurs and farmers in ASEAN to seize these opportunities by adopting collaborative approaches with various sectors, as exemplified by the following examples.
Farmers and Restaurants: Farmers supply organic vegetables and fruits to restaurants, which then use these ingredients to create interesting dishes, clearly stating their origins and environmentally friendly production processes. This builds customer trust and enhances the restaurant's image. The result is that farmers have a market for their produce, restaurants receive high-quality, reasonably priced ingredients and differentiate themselves, while tourists enjoy delicious, safe food and support local farmers and sustainability.
Hotels, Tour Companies, and Communities: Organize Gastrainable Tours that allow tourists to experience the lifestyles and food of eco-friendly communities. Activities may include cooking local dishes, visiting food festivals and local farms, staying at homestays that emphasize nature, using little energy, and dining with local families. The result is that hotels offer engaging activities to attract tourists, tour companies create packages that align with tourist trends, and communities experience job growth while preserving and promoting local culture.
Startups and Restaurants: Startups develop applications that recommend restaurants focused on Gastrainable Tourism, gathering information such as menus, prices, locations, and reviews. They collaborate with local restaurants to ensure accurate and up-to-date information. The result is that startups build restaurant databases, attract users, and generate income from advertising. Meanwhile, restaurants increase their reach, boost sales, and gain publicity. Tourists can easily find restaurants with comprehensive information.
In conclusion, local food and sustainability are at the heart of Gastrainable Tourism, presenting ASEAN with a golden opportunity to attract tourists, generate income, and drive economic growth while preserving the environment and cultural heritage. If all sectors collaborate earnestly, Gastrainable Tourism will become a key driver of sustainable tourism in ASEAN’s future.
Warunya Yossai, Senior Researcher at the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD).