Laos President instructs govt to address high inflation, weak kip, rising costs

The Secretary General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith issued the order on the first day of a meeting of the government cabinet, provincial governors, and the Mayor of Vientiane, which is taking place from July 15-17.

The President said the rate of inflation must be lowered, along with the spiraling cost of consumer goods, to ensure that the cost of living is within the means of people from all walks of life, including general workers, government officials, soldiers, the police, teachers, and doctors.

The government must put in place conditions that will sustain an acceptable rate of inflation and living costs to resolve the country’s ongoing financial problems and ease the burden on ordinary people, he added.

In addition, he advised the government to bolster foreign currency reserves by ensuring that more foreign currency earned from investment and exports flows into the banking system, to enable sufficient reserves for the import of essential goods.