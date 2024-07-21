China, Philippines agree on 'provisional arrangement' for South China Sea resupply

The ministry did not provide details on the arrangement for the Philippines’ resupply missions to the Sierra Madre on the Second Thomas Shoal.

But it said this followed “frank and constructive discussions” between the two sides at the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism earlier in July.

“Both sides continue to recognise the need to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and manage differences through dialogue and consultation, and agree that the agreement will not prejudice each other’s positions in the South China Sea,” the ministry said.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Manila deliberately beached the Philippine naval ship in 1999 to reinforce its claims over disputed waters around the shoal, and it has since maintained a small contingent of sailors there.