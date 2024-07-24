Singapore passport reclaims sole title as world's most powerful, surpassing 5 others

According to the latest data from the Henley Passport Index on July 23, the five countries – France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain – have dropped to second place, with visa-free entry to 192 destinations.

These countries and Singapore previously shared the top spot with visa-free entry to 194 out of 227 travel destinations, according to rankings published by Henley in January 2024.

The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

In the latest rankings, an “unprecedented seven-nation cohort” occupies the third spot with access to 191 destinations without a visa.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden are the countries.

Former passport powerhouses Britain and the US have slid down the list since 2014 when they shared the joint top spot on the index.