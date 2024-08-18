Crackdown on cross-border crime urged

China, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos agreed on Friday to intensify efforts to jointly combat transnational crimes including online gambling, telecom fraud, drugs and human trafficking, in a bid to safeguard regional peace and stability.

The pledge was made at an informal discussion among foreign ministers from the four countries in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Statistics showed that under cooperation among the four countries, more than 50,000 criminals involved in gambling-related fraud have been arrested since the joint efforts were launched a year ago.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the four countries to strengthen border control measures to block illegal crossings by criminals.

Only through increased joint efforts by regional countries can the trend of high incidences of these illegal activities be effectively countered and reversed, Wang said.