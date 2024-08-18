Crackdown on cross-border crime urged

China, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos agreed on Friday to intensify efforts to jointly combat transnational crimes including online gambling, telecom fraud, drugs and human trafficking, in a bid to safeguard regional peace and stability.
The pledge was made at an informal discussion among foreign ministers from the four countries in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
Statistics showed that under cooperation among the four countries, more than 50,000 criminals involved in gambling-related fraud have been arrested since the joint efforts were launched a year ago.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the four countries to strengthen border control measures to block illegal crossings by criminals.
Only through increased joint efforts by regional countries can the trend of high incidences of these illegal activities be effectively countered and reversed, Wang said.
He urged the four countries to share intelligence and information and conduct joint operations to repatriate criminals who have crossed borders and bring them to justice.
Speaking of the Myanmar issue in their talks, Wang highlighted three bottom lines — Myanmar should not be subject to internal chaos or civil war; the country must remain a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations; and external forces must not be allowed to infiltrate or interfere in the issue.
Wang expressed support for Myanmar in advancing its domestic peace and reconciliation process in a lawful and orderly manner.
Humanitarian assistance to Myanmar from all parties is welcomed to help Myanmar people overcome their current difficulties, Wang said, adding that it must be ensured that the aid will truly benefit people's livelihoods and will not be used to fuel conflict or confrontation. He also called for joint support for the handling of the Myanmar issue by ASEAN approaches and urged efforts to guard against external forces stirring up chaos and intensifying conflict.
The Myanmar side briefed the gathering on the current situation and the efforts made by the Myanmar government to maintain domestic stability and expressed appreciation to the three neighbours for extending help. Thailand and Laos have both expressed hope that Myanmar will realize peace and stability, saying they are willing to assist the country.
In another development, the parties involved at the ninth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which was also held on Friday in Chiang Mai, have agreed to strengthen practical cooperation in areas including connectivity, trade and investment, and jointly fight transnational crimes.
Zhou Jin
China Daily
Asia News Network