Vietnam PM calls Thailand’s new Prime Minister

VietNam and Thailand should promptly upgrade their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, fostering cooperation to address challenges and aiming to achieve a bilateral trade turnover of $25 billion at the earliest opportunity.

This message was conveyed on Thursday during a phone call between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, following her appointment as the 31st Prime Minister of Thailand.

PM Chinh extended the regards and well wishes of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to the King, Queen and Royal Family of Thailand and congratulated Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her appointment.

He expressed confidence that the Government and people of Thailand will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in the country's development.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent foreign policy, which values and seeks to further strengthen the increasingly strong, trustworthy and substantive relationship between Vietnam and Thailand.

PM Chinh also extended his sympathies to the Government and people regarding the recent severe flash floods in northern Thailand.