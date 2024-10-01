313 Chinese nationals, including 45 fugitives, repatriated from Myanmar for scams

To combat online scams and strengthen the rule of law between Myanmar and China, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Myanmar Police Force, and China's Ministry of Public Security have continuously exchanged information to identify and arrest criminals.

As part of this effort, in September 2024, authorities from both countries coordinated to expose and arrest criminal gangs operating online scams in Muse. Among those arrested were 45 Chinese fugitives, totalling 313 Chinese nationals, along with 557 Myanmar nationals, resulting in a combined total of 870 individuals. Authorities also seized evidence used in the scam operations, such as computers, mobile phones, and scam-related devices, and are pursuing legal action. Additionally, buildings involved in the criminal activities have been sealed and will face legal action.