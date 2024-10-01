313 Chinese nationals, including 45 fugitives, repatriated from Myanmar for scams

To combat online scams and strengthen the rule of law between Myanmar and China, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Myanmar Police Force, and China's Ministry of Public Security have continuously exchanged information to identify and arrest criminals.
As part of this effort, in September 2024, authorities from both countries coordinated to expose and arrest criminal gangs operating online scams in Muse. Among those arrested were 45 Chinese fugitives, totalling 313 Chinese nationals, along with 557 Myanmar nationals, resulting in a combined total of 870 individuals. Authorities also seized evidence used in the scam operations, such as computers, mobile phones, and scam-related devices, and are pursuing legal action. Additionally, buildings involved in the criminal activities have been sealed and will face legal action.
The 313 Chinese nationals, including 45 Chinese fugitives, arrested have been charged under Myanmar’s laws and were repatriated to China on September 26, 2024, through the Ruili border crossing in Yunnan Province, under proper security arrangements for further legal proceedings in China.
The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Myanmar Police Force are continuing investigations into online scams and are working to effectively prevent and eliminate such operations in Myanmar’s border regions. They will continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies from neighbouring countries to combat online scams and online gambling operations by domestic laws and regulations, according to the Ministry of Information.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network