Investigated: 20 tiger and black panther deaths at Vietnam park, virus feared

The Chief of the Bien Hoa Forest Protection Department in the southern Dong Nai Province Lai Ngoc Dau reported on Wednesday that 20 tigers and a black panther had died under unclear circumstances at Vuon Xoai Tourist Park in Bien Hoa City.
Since last month, the tigers at the park have shown signs of illness and fatigue, before their deaths.
After the first deaths were recorded, the park collected samples for testing disinfected the enclosures and isolated the remaining tigers to prevent the spread of disease.
The provincial authorities, in collaboration with the Region No.4 Veterinary Branch, conducted clinical inspections and necropsies on two of the deceased tigers.
Initial findings suggest that the two Bengal tigers died due to pneumonia.
According to the provincial Forest Protection Department, the tigers at the park were kept legally. Veterinary authorities have initially determined that the illness was the cause of death.
Per regulations, the deceased tigers will be destroyed. The provincial Forest Protection Department is working with park management to handle the situation.
A representative from Vuon Xoai Tourist Park stated that strict protective measures are being implemented for the remaining 20 Bengal tigers and other rare wildlife species at the park.
The provincial Health Department reported that 30 people had contact with the tigers, all of whom are in good health, but they will continue to be monitored.
Health officials are working with veterinary and forestry authorities to prevent potential transmission to humans. Investigations are underway to identify and monitor those who had close contact, including staff directly caring for the animals. Preventative measures against avian flu are also being communicated in high-risk areas.
Authorities have also set up monitoring teams and reported to higher authorities about the risk of an A/H5N1 flu outbreak in the area.
The HCM City’s Pasteur Institute has submitted a report to the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health and is continuing to provide guidance and support to the Dong Nai Province's Centre for Disease Control in controlling and preventing further transmission.
Vuon Xoai Tourist Park, operational since 2006, is home to tens of thousands of rare and exotic animals, including over 10,000 crocodiles, thousands of ostriches and hundreds of monkeys. Many species, such as Bengal tigers, rhinos, hippos and giraffes, have successfully bred there.
My Quynh Zoo in Long An Province also reported mass deaths of wild cats. From August 2024 - September 16, 2024, 27 tigers and two lions were dead (including three brought over from Vuon Xoai Park).
The H5N1 virus was found on a tiger sample sent for testing.
About three people in Long An had contact with the dead tigers, but no one is showing signs of pneumonia.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network