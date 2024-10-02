Investigated: 20 tiger and black panther deaths at Vietnam park, virus feared

The Chief of the Bien Hoa Forest Protection Department in the southern Dong Nai Province Lai Ngoc Dau reported on Wednesday that 20 tigers and a black panther had died under unclear circumstances at Vuon Xoai Tourist Park in Bien Hoa City.

Since last month, the tigers at the park have shown signs of illness and fatigue, before their deaths.

After the first deaths were recorded, the park collected samples for testing disinfected the enclosures and isolated the remaining tigers to prevent the spread of disease.

The provincial authorities, in collaboration with the Region No.4 Veterinary Branch, conducted clinical inspections and necropsies on two of the deceased tigers.

Initial findings suggest that the two Bengal tigers died due to pneumonia.