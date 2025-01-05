151 Thais convicted and imprisoned in Myanmar return home

The Thai nationals were released from prison as part of pardons granted to many people on Myanmar's Independence Day, which was marked on Saturday (January 4), to mark the country's declaration of independence from Britain.

At the beginning of 2024, Myanmar authorities launched a major crackdown on online gambling and call centre gangs, resulting in the arrest of 154 Thai nationals who faced charges of illegal immigration and involvement in illegal gambling operations. A Myanmar court sentenced all of them to approximately one year in prison. However, two juveniles were sent back earlier, and one person died during incarceration, leaving 151 Thai nationals to be released on this occasion.

Thai officials took the 151 individuals to undergo screening procedures. Health officials conducted medical checkups, while Immigration Bureau officers followed immigration protocols. Officers from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security screened and separated individuals to determine if they were victims of human trafficking or involved in online gambling networks and call centre gangs.

Afterward, the individuals were questioned by police from the Special Branch Police Division to gather information for further investigation.