Mastermind behind assassination of Cambodian MP identified

Thailand’s criminal court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of former Cambodian MP Lim Kimya who was shot dead by former marine Ekkaluck Paenoi on January 7 in Bangkok.
The mastermind has been named as Ly Ratanakraksmey, also known in Thailand as Somwang Bamroongkit, a 43-year-old Cambodian national, who faces charges of commissioning premeditated murder, commissioning the carrying of a firearm in public without justifiable cause, and commissioning the unlawful discharge of a firearm in a public area.
Lim Kimya was shot and killed on January 7 in the Bang Lamphu area shortly after arriving in Bangkok to travel with his family. Following the shooting, Ekkaluck fled to Cambodia, where he was arrested by authorities in Battambang and later handed over to Thai police.
During initial questioning, Ekkaluck claimed he was hired by a Cambodian individual named Wang, also known as Ly, who used the Thai name Somwang. However, during further interrogation, Ekkaluck refused to provide any information that could identify the mastermind, whom he described as a benefactor. Investigators examined his phone records to trace and build a case against him.
An arrest warrant has also been issued for Pich Kimsaren, who was identified from CCTV footage as having accompanied the victim and allegedly pinpointed the target. Investigators are now working with the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police to request a red notice from Interpol to track him down for prosecution.