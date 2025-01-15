Mastermind behind assassination of Cambodian MP identified

Thailand’s criminal court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of former Cambodian MP Lim Kimya who was shot dead by former marine Ekkaluck Paenoi on January 7 in Bangkok.

The mastermind has been named as Ly Ratanakraksmey, also known in Thailand as Somwang Bamroongkit, a 43-year-old Cambodian national, who faces charges of commissioning premeditated murder, commissioning the carrying of a firearm in public without justifiable cause, and commissioning the unlawful discharge of a firearm in a public area.