Hospitals in Thai refugee camps shut as US suspends aid

Seven hospitals serving refugees on the Thai-Myanmar border have halted medical services following the Trump administration’s 90-day suspension of foreign aid funding.

Saw Saw, a former NGO official, confirmed that hospitals in seven refugee camps – three in Tak province, two in Mae Hong Son, one in Ratchaburi, and one in Kanchanaburi – had suspended treatment after the US ended over 40 years of funding and no other support was available. Medical staff, including doctors and nurses, have withdrawn and patients have been forced to seek treatment elsewhere, he added.

Refugees from Myanmar have been streaming over the Thai border to escape violence and hardship amid a civil war triggered by the military coup in 2021.

Thai authorities are reportedly planning an emergency meeting to discuss measures to address the lack of medical care in refugee camps.

Tak province hosts three temporary refugee camps – Ban Mae La, Ban Umpiem, and Ban Nu Po – housing over 100,000 refugees, primarily ethnic Karen from Myanmar.