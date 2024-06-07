One in ten children in Thailand live in severe child food poverty

The Child Food Poverty: Nutrition Deprivation in Early Childhood report is the first of its kind, analyzing the impacts and causes of dietary deprivation among the world’s youngest people in nearly 100 countries, and across income groups. It warns that millions of children under the age of five are unable to access and consume a nutritious and diverse diet to sustain optimal growth and development in early childhood and beyond.

Children living in severe food poverty are those who are fed no more than two food groups per day. To meet the minimum dietary diversity for healthy growth and development, children need to consume at least five out of the eight defined food groups.

"Poor diets can have lasting effects on children's physical and mental health,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. “Eating healthy food and getting proper nutrition is essential for their well-being and is a basic right crucial for their survival and growth.”

Globally, around 181 million children worldwide under 5 years of age – or 1 in 4 – are experiencing severe child food poverty due to inequity, conflict, and climate crises. The report also noted that 65 per cent of these children reside in just 20 countries. Around 64 million affected children are in South Asia, 59 million are in Sub-Saharan Africa and 17 million are in the East Asia and Pacific region.