Fire breaks out in pile of old automotive parts in Laem Chabang

However, the firefighters continued to douse the area with water as there were concerns that the fire might reignite.

According to an employee of the company, the area where the fire broke out is typically not accessed by other workers. Before the incident, they noticed a smell of burning rubber, which initially did not raise any alarm.

Shortly after, they saw flames in the area. Staff attempted to extinguish the fire, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and the blaze quickly spread.

Initially, the authorities conducted an on-site inspection alongside company officials, suspecting that accumulated heat might have led to the incident.

A detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the fire.