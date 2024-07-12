CASHFLOW board game competition to teach financial literacy and management

The tournament offers secondary school students from across the country, including those from Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai and Bangkok, an opportunity to build and demonstrate their financial literacy through various games.

The project runs from April to July 2024 and has attracted a total of 333 applicants nationwide. The contest is aimed at equipping participants with knowledge and understanding of financial management and income generation from various assets through games.

The experience is designed to be both educational and enjoyable. Moreover, participants can win one of several scholarships with a combined value of more than 100,000 Baht, along with certificates of achievement from the program.

Rawee Angthong, KBank Senior Vice President, Corporate Sustainability Integration Department, said, “The AFTERKLASS Money Board Game Youth Tournament 2024 is being held for the first time as a special event under the AFTERKLASS project.

It aims to empower youths with financial literacy, specifically financial management and how to generate income from various assets, through games that offer both an educational and enjoyable experience.

This unique activity is designed to enhance the learning experience of participating youths outside the classroom. The target audience includes youths from across the country. They must be between 13 and 21 years old on the day of the competition and currently studying in secondary school (grade 7-12 or equivalent), or for a bachelor’s degree (year 1-3).”