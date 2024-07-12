CASHFLOW board game competition to teach financial literacy and management

The tournament offers secondary school students from across the country, including those from Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai and Bangkok, an opportunity to build and demonstrate their financial literacy through various games.
The project runs from April to July 2024 and has attracted a total of 333 applicants nationwide. The contest is aimed at equipping participants with knowledge and understanding of financial management and income generation from various assets through games.
The experience is designed to be both educational and enjoyable. Moreover, participants can win one of several scholarships with a combined value of more than 100,000 Baht, along with certificates of achievement from the program.
Rawee Angthong, KBank Senior Vice President, Corporate Sustainability Integration Department, said, “The AFTERKLASS Money Board Game Youth Tournament 2024 is being held for the first time as a special event under the AFTERKLASS project.
It aims to empower youths with financial literacy, specifically financial management and how to generate income from various assets, through games that offer both an educational and enjoyable experience.
This unique activity is designed to enhance the learning experience of participating youths outside the classroom. The target audience includes youths from across the country. They must be between 13 and 21 years old on the day of the competition and currently studying in secondary school (grade 7-12 or equivalent), or for a bachelor’s degree (year 1-3).”
The AFTERKLASS Money Board Game Youth Tournament 2024, which runs from April to July 2024, has organized competitions in select provinces nationwide, namely Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai, and Bangkok, attracting a total of 333 applicants.
All participants are required to join a workshop on the basics of CASHFLOW board game play and complete an assessment to qualify for the competition in each region.
During the activity, participating youths can learn about financial knowledge for real-life applications, including in-game careers and their impact on earnings and taxes, income and expense management, money borrowing, as well as strategies to generate both active and passive income to build wealth ratio and win the CASHFLOW game.
The AFTERKLASS project awards scholarships with a combined worth of more than 100,000 Baht, along with certificates of achievement.
Rawee noted in closing that the awards are a form of encouragement for the participants. The most important challenge for them is learning integrated through the games, which provide essential skills for use throughout their lives.
This aligns with the AFTERKLASS project, an online platform to promote financial literacy among young people concerning saving, expense planning, investment and business startup, as well as other life skills such as learning, living and technology-related areas.
The aim is to guide today’s youths who wish to start earning from their teenage years and seek financial independence, allowing them to live their lives as they desire with no financial worries.
This is in line with KBank’s strategy to foster financial discipline among young people and enable them to live stable and sustainable lives.
The upcoming AFTERKLASS Business KAMP, the annual entrepreneurship development camp for youths, will be open for applications in August of this year.