Don Muang tollway concession unlikely to be extended: Samart

The Department of Highways first granted the Don Muang Tollway concession to Don Muang Tollway Pcl on August 21, 1989, for 25 years, ending on August 20, 2014.

The concession was extended twice before the contract expired. The first extension was on November 29, 1996, for an additional 7 years, 3 months, and 8 days, extending the contract to November 28, 2021.

The second extension was on September 12, 2007, for an additional 12 years, 9 months, and 14 days, setting the expiry date on September 11, 2034 — a total concession period of 45 years and 21 days.

Samart expressed his gratitude to the Department of Highways' working group for considering the impact on the public, who would have been adversely affected by an extension of the concession to the private concessionaire.