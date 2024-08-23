Search and rescue operation continues at air crash site

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee (AAIC) is on-site investigating the accident with rescue volunteers. Approximately 300 people are involved in the search and recovery operations, which have found numerous human and aircraft parts at the crash site. The conclusion of the search operation is still pending, with assessments made hourly.

The aircraft's impact with the mud was severe, occurring in a deep pit used for shrimp and fish farming.

The aircraft was a Cessna Caravan C208, flight TFT209, with registration HSSKR, owned by Thai Flying Service.

Nattapong Nundpradeth, a public relations officer for the Chachoengsao Rescue Unit, stated that most of the recovered pieces are body parts—limbs, hands, or torso fragments—severed by the explosion's force, making it difficult to identify individuals or genders. The 69 pieces of human remains collected last night have been transferred to the Police Hospital for identification. The debris collected has been transported to a local administrative office for safekeeping.

The Chachoengsao Public Relations Office clarified that the aircraft did not have a flight data recorder (black box) and only communicated directly with air traffic control via radio frequency. The airline confirmed that the aircraft was insured, and the insurance company has agreed to cover all damages incurred.



