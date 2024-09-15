Interior Minister Anutin chairs meeting on flood situation

Anutin Charnvirakul, deputy prime minister and minister of the interior, chaired a meeting of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command to monitor the overall flooding situation, provide assistance, and manage the crisis in the Northern and Northeastern regions.
The meeting was attended by Teerarat Samretwanit, deputy minister of the interior, and Supamas Isarabhakdi, minister of higher education, science, research and innovation, along with relevant agencies.
Anutin emphasised that officials should take immediate action on any tasks within their capacity without waiting for instructions or worrying about criticism or disciplinary committees. He encouraged officials, stating they should not fear if their actions are correct, as he and others are ready to fully protect them.
He reassured them that ministers are responsible for the actions of their officials and, without this support, no work could be done. Therefore, he urged the officials to have confidence and to do what is right, believing that everything will turn out well.
Anutin also revealed that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has issued orders, through her secretary general, to provide assistance to the public. If the current budget is insufficient, it can be increased. The prime minister has already allocated additional funds to Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces. For other provinces, preparations must be made without delay.
He also urged government agencies to take care of the people and take all necessary measures to restore normalcy. While he has witnessed smiles from the public during his visits, he warned that without proper improvement, those smiles could quickly turn into anger.
Regarding the relief efforts, Anutin said the prime minister has instructed the Ministry of Interior to assess the damage sustained by individual households to determine compensation and relief measures.
He emphasised that the process must be expedited, as the prime minister has already allocated the necessary budget.
Additional compensation from agencies under the Ministry of Interior has also been proposed to the prime minister, who has approved it in principle.
The Ministry of Interior will oversee implementation, ensuring that relief efforts go beyond token gestures such as temporarily reducing water and electricity bills.
Anutin also said the Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall this month due to the influence of tropical storms, which may lead to flash floods, forest runoff, and river overflows in several areas. The government is deeply concerned about the flooding situation and is closely monitoring developments.
He reiterated the importance of ensuring accurate and clear communication to all relevant agencies so that the public can prepare and protect themselves.