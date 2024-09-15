Interior Minister Anutin chairs meeting on flood situation

He reassured them that ministers are responsible for the actions of their officials and, without this support, no work could be done. Therefore, he urged the officials to have confidence and to do what is right, believing that everything will turn out well.

Anutin also revealed that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has issued orders, through her secretary general, to provide assistance to the public. If the current budget is insufficient, it can be increased. The prime minister has already allocated additional funds to Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces. For other provinces, preparations must be made without delay.

He also urged government agencies to take care of the people and take all necessary measures to restore normalcy. While he has witnessed smiles from the public during his visits, he warned that without proper improvement, those smiles could quickly turn into anger.

Regarding the relief efforts, Anutin said the prime minister has instructed the Ministry of Interior to assess the damage sustained by individual households to determine compensation and relief measures.