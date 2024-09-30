SCBX completes sale of Robinhood to a consortium Led by Yip In Tsoi Group

Morakot Yip In Tsoi, CEO of Yip In Tsoi Co., Ltd., said, "As the leader of the investor group in acquiring Robinhood from SCBX, we see the potential in Robinhood's food delivery service, which has a solid customer base, quality service, and polite and fast delivery riders. Additionally, the variety of merchants available on the platform, including well-known and unique establishments, makes it an excellent opportunity for the Yip In Tsoi investor group to further develop the business, enhance Robinhood's competitiveness, and foster inclusive growth within the ecosystem. Robinhood will continue to connect people with merchants and the economy of the country."

Customers can continue to use the Robinhood application without disruption, maintaining premium standards of service, courtesy, and efficiency to ensure an optimal experience.