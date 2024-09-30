SCBX completes sale of Robinhood to a consortium Led by Yip In Tsoi Group

The total transaction value is up to 2 billion baht, consisting of an initial payment of 400 million baht and an additional performance-based payment of up to 1.6 billion baht. This transaction is to ensure Robinhood remains a competitive and sustainable food delivery platform developed by Thais for Thais.
Arthid Nanthawithaya, CEO of SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX), said, "Robinhood was launched with a strong mission to provide a Thai food delivery platform to help merchants with their businesses while offering consumers an alternative, especially during the Covid-19 crisis. When it was time for SCBX Group to decide to hand over the Robinhood business to the next investor group, one of the key criteria was that the buyer must be a Thai business group devoted to developing Robinhood into a sustainable platform for Thais. The investor group led by Yip In Tsoi Group is robust and experienced in comprehensive technology solutions and is pledged to maintaining Robinhood’s presence in Thai society for the benefit of all stakeholders, including consumers, merchants, and delivery riders."
Morakot Yip In Tsoi, CEO of Yip In Tsoi Co., Ltd., said, "As the leader of the investor group in acquiring Robinhood from SCBX, we see the potential in Robinhood's food delivery service, which has a solid customer base, quality service, and polite and fast delivery riders. Additionally, the variety of merchants available on the platform, including well-known and unique establishments, makes it an excellent opportunity for the Yip In Tsoi investor group to further develop the business, enhance Robinhood's competitiveness, and foster inclusive growth within the ecosystem. Robinhood will continue to connect people with merchants and the economy of the country."
Customers can continue to use the Robinhood application without disruption, maintaining premium standards of service, courtesy, and efficiency to ensure an optimal experience.