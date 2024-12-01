Nation Group and partners expand flood relief in Southern region

As floodwaters begin to recede in Songkhla province, some communities have dried out, while others still face stagnant water. "Nation Shares Compassion to Aid Flood Victims", led by the Nation Foundation and Nation Group, partnered with the Southern Citizen Assistance Network and private-sector organisations to establish a relief kitchen and distribute food and survival kits to flood-affected residents.

On Sunday, the initiative, headed by Wichatorn Wongphan, deputy editor of Nation TV, joined forces with Nipon Boonyamanee, former deputy minister of interior, and Somyot Plaiduang, Democrat Party MP for Songkhla’s District 3 and deputy secretary general of the party.

The relief kitchen was set up at Wat Khok Saman Khun to support affected residents in the Southern region.



