Ten workplace trends set to transform the business world in 2025

As 2024 segues into 2025, every organisation must look ahead to prepare for the changes to come. To help with this task, DEEL, a global leader in team management, recently released an in-depth report analysing workplace trends set to reshape the business world in 2025.
Amidst rapid changes in technology and work behaviours, the report highlights not just the limitless future of remote work, but also significant shifts in work practices for which organisations must brace. As we step into 2025, understanding and preparing for these trends will be crucial to organisational success.
1. Remote husband – shifting gender roles in the workplace
This new phenomenon where husbands in tech or engineering roles work from home, allows their wives to fully pursue career advancement without location constraints.
2. Hushed hybrid – informal hybrid work arrangements
Despite office-return policies, many managers are opting to informally allow remote work, reflecting flexibility in team management.
3. Coffee badging – brief office visits
Employees drop by the office briefly to show presence and grab coffee before working elsewhere, posing challenges to re-engaging staff in traditional office environments.
4. Alonement – personal spaces in the workplace
Designated private spaces in offices cater to employees accustomed to working from home, offering quiet zones for focused tasks.
5. Task waiting – pacing work strategically
This strategy prioritises task sequencing and timing to boost efficiency and reduce stress.
6. New-collar worker – a skills-first workforce
Emphasizing skills over formal education opens opportunities for talented individuals to secure high-level positions without requiring a degree.
7. Naked quitting – leaving without a backup plan
Common in China, this trend sees employees resigning without new jobs lined up, prioritising quality of life over job security.
8. Progressive time-off policies – inclusive leave benefits
Organisations expand leave policies to include mental health recovery after breakups, menstrual leave, pet care leave, and dating leave.
9. Bring your own AI – personal AI tools at work
Employees increasingly use personal AI tools for work, with 78% of Hong Kong workers adopting AI, according to the World Trade Index 2024.
10. Call-in-sick generation – mental health awareness
Gen Z prioritizes mental health, with a growing trend in the UK of taking sick days for mental well-being, more than previous generations.
DEEL advises organisations to prepare for these changes by developing digital infrastructure, implementing flexible policies, and fostering a results-driven culture. Organisations that adapt quickly will gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent in the future.