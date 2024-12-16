Ten workplace trends set to transform the business world in 2025

As 2024 segues into 2025, every organisation must look ahead to prepare for the changes to come. To help with this task, DEEL, a global leader in team management, recently released an in-depth report analysing workplace trends set to reshape the business world in 2025.

Amidst rapid changes in technology and work behaviours, the report highlights not just the limitless future of remote work, but also significant shifts in work practices for which organisations must brace. As we step into 2025, understanding and preparing for these trends will be crucial to organisational success.



1. Remote husband – shifting gender roles in the workplace

This new phenomenon where husbands in tech or engineering roles work from home, allows their wives to fully pursue career advancement without location constraints.

2. Hushed hybrid – informal hybrid work arrangements

Despite office-return policies, many managers are opting to informally allow remote work, reflecting flexibility in team management.