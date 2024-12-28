Top trends impacting infrastructure and operations for 2025  

Trend No. 4: Liquid-cooled Infrastructure

The liquid-cooled infrastructure consists of rear-door heat exchange, immersion and direct-to-chip. It enables I&O to support new chip generations, density and AI requirements, while also providing I&O opportunities to flexibly place infrastructure to support edge use cases.

“Liquid cooling has evolved to move from cooling the broader data centre environment to getting closer and even within the infrastructure,” said Hewitt. “Liquid-cooled infrastructure remains niche today in terms of use cases but will become more predominant as next generations of GPUs and CPUs increase in power consumption and heat production.”

Trend No. 5: Intelligent Applications

Generative AI has revealed applications’ potential to operate intelligently, which has created the expectation for intelligent applications. Intelligent applications adapt to their user’s context and intent, thereby reducing digital friction. It can interoperate in pursuit of its own, as well as its users’ intents, by marshalling the appropriate interfaces to external APIs and connected data.

Ultimately, intelligent applications reduce required intervention and interactions on the part of I&O. It also optimizes processes and utilization while reducing resource overhead.

Trend No. 6: Optimal Infrastructure

Optimal infrastructure is when I&O teams place a highly significant emphasis on the best infrastructure choices for a given use case across a range of deployment styles. This approach utilizes a business-based focus so that executives outside of IT can understand why infrastructure choices are made from their perspectives.

“These choices are ultimately aligned with platform engineering adoption,” said Hewitt. “They allow I&O to align infrastructure choices with the business objectives of the overall organization. They also facilitate the support and approval of business unit leaders and C-level executives.”

