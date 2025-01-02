Shattered dreams of Thai victims of Jeju Air crash

The victims, identified as Sirinthorn Ja-ue, a 22-year-old from Chiang Rai's Mae Suai district, and Boonchuay Duangmanee, a 45-year-old from Udon Thani province, were among the 181 passengers aboard the ill-fated flight.

Ja-ue was travelling to South Korea to celebrate the New Year with her mother, who had married a Korean man. It was to be her second visit to Korea.

A bright airline business management student at Bangkok University, she was just three months away from graduation, with dreams of becoming a flight attendant.

Ja-ue's family had been eagerly anticipating her graduation ceremony.

Boonchuay Duangmanee had lived in South Korea for seven years with her Korean husband and worked in agriculture.

A devoted mother of two, Duangmanee frequently travelled back to her hometown in Udon Thani. She returned to Thailand with her husband in early December before heading back to South Korea on Dec. 29.

"See you tomorrow morning,’ she said and talked as we always did. I never imagined that would be the last time. I thought she would be home soon,” Duangmanee’s grieving husband told Korean media, recalling the last conversation.