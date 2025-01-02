Damaged flight data recorder to be analyzed in US

Three days after the deadly plane crash in Muan, South Jeolla Province, killed all but two of the 181 people on board, authorities are focusing fully on investigations into the cause of the accident, as all the victims' identities have been confirmed.
The flight data recorder, a crucial component in determining the cause of the Jeju Air crash, will be sent to the United States for analysis due to damage sustained during the accident.
Meanwhile, data extraction has been completed on the cockpit voice recorder, another black box, with file conversion expected to be completed within two days.
In a briefing held Wednesday, Ju Jong-wan, Director of Aviation Policy at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the decision to collaborate with the US National Transportation Safety Board to analyze the FDR in Washington.
“Specific details on the transportation schedule and method are being finalized,” Ju said, adding that while FDRs are sometimes shipped by sea, this unit will likely be sent by air to expedite the process.
The FDR, which stores critical flight data, was recovered with external damage and a missing "connector," a thin, flat component responsible for power supply and data transmission. The ministry explained that domestic repair and analysis proved infeasible, prompting the decision to send the device overseas.
“Repairing the connector or finding a replacement is a complex process that could risk damaging the data if not handled carefully,” a ministry official noted. “The most reliable option is to collaborate with the NTSB."
To address concerns about sending the FDR abroad, the ministry emphasized the long-standing cooperative relationship between South Korean investigators and the NTSB, as well as other international aviation authorities such as Airbus and Boeing.
“This is not a case of unilateral analysis by the US,” the government said, emphasizing that Korean experts will participate in the process.
The ministry stated that the FDR’s exterior shows minimal damage, but the condition of the stored data will only be confirmed once the extraction process begins. The timeline for analysis in the US will depend on the quality and volume of the retrieved data.
The initially retrieved data includes communications between the pilot and air traffic control during the critical moments before the accident.
The data revealed that the decision for the aircraft to land on the opposite runway was made through mutual agreement between the air traffic controller and the pilot.
"The air traffic controller guided the pilot to the nearest direction, and the pilot agreed to proceed with the landing attempt," the Transport Ministry explained.
Jeju Air flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800, initially attempted to land on the first runway at 8:54 a.m. but aborted the attempt due to a bird activity warning issued by the control tower at 8:57 a.m.
The pilot reported failing to avoid a bird strike and issued a mayday distress signal at 8:59 a.m. while attempting a go-around manoeuvre, banking to the right. The control centre, recognizing the abnormal situation, guided the pilot to approach the nearest available runway, No. 19. The pilot accepted the guidance, and both parties agreed on the landing attempt, the ministry explained.
However, in an emergency belly landing at 9:03 a.m., the aircraft collided with a concrete embankment housing an aircraft guidance system at the far end of the runway, causing catastrophic damage to the plane.
A joint South Korea-US investigation team, which now includes 22 members, is conducting an on-site probe of the crash after establishing a temporary headquarters at Muan International Airport. The US team comprises representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration, NTSB and Boeing. Two additional American investigators from Boeing joined the effort Wednesday.
The team has begun a visual inspection of the aircraft's engine and fuselage debris, focusing on evidence of bird strikes, such as blood and feathers. The investigation is reportedly prioritizing a detailed examination of the engine to uncover critical clues about the cause of the accident.
Investigators are focusing on the concrete embankment near the runway, which may have exacerbated the impact. Authorities are examining whether it complies with international safety regulations requiring breakable structures within runway safety areas.
Meanwhile, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters confirmed the identities of all 179 deceased victims at Muan International Airport, in the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil in decades, including the last five victims who had not been identified the previous day.
As of Wednesday, 21 victims have been handed over to their families and funeral homes, while the remaining 158 are being kept in temporary morgues for visual confirmation by family members, autopsy and transfer, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The police said that the remains of over 50 additional victims, whose identities have been confirmed through DNA analysis, will soon be released to their families.
Despite ongoing efforts, the extensive damage caused by the crash has left many remains scattered across the site, posing significant challenges to the recovery process. Authorities emphasized that it may take considerable time to locate and prepare the remains in a condition suitable for return to families.
Choi Jeong-yoon
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network