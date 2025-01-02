Damaged flight data recorder to be analyzed in US

Three days after the deadly plane crash in Muan, South Jeolla Province, killed all but two of the 181 people on board, authorities are focusing fully on investigations into the cause of the accident, as all the victims' identities have been confirmed.

The flight data recorder, a crucial component in determining the cause of the Jeju Air crash, will be sent to the United States for analysis due to damage sustained during the accident.

Meanwhile, data extraction has been completed on the cockpit voice recorder, another black box, with file conversion expected to be completed within two days.

In a briefing held Wednesday, Ju Jong-wan, Director of Aviation Policy at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the decision to collaborate with the US National Transportation Safety Board to analyze the FDR in Washington.

“Specific details on the transportation schedule and method are being finalized,” Ju said, adding that while FDRs are sometimes shipped by sea, this unit will likely be sent by air to expedite the process.

The FDR, which stores critical flight data, was recovered with external damage and a missing "connector," a thin, flat component responsible for power supply and data transmission. The ministry explained that domestic repair and analysis proved infeasible, prompting the decision to send the device overseas.