Bangkok governor urges long-term solutions to begging issues

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected Sukhumvit Road in Wattana district on Sunday to address the pressing issue of foreign child beggars. He emphasised that their presence is a major concern due to its broad societal impacts.
“This problem affects children’s welfare, as many are trafficked across borders to beg, depriving them of education. It also harms the nation’s image, suggesting that Thai society condones such practices,” Chadchart said.
The governor underscored the need for coordinated action with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. While the MSDHS is responsible under the Begging Control Act of 2016, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) serves as the local enforcement authority.
Chadchart urged the public to avoid offering money to beggars, noting that while this might provide immediate relief, it could worsen the problem long-term. “We must move beyond short-term solutions. A sustainable system that safeguards children’s rights and addresses the root causes of begging is essential,” he said.
Recent inspections by the Department of City Law Enforcement and the Wattana District Office identified two Cambodian mother-child pairs. Authorities discovered that they lived in rented accommodations on Bangkok’s outskirts, a gathering spot for foreign beggars who travel into the city by public transport.
According to the governor, most foreign beggars enter Thailand illegally through natural border crossings, often facilitated by brokers who charge 4,000 baht per person. MSDHS initiatives include working with the Immigration Bureau to apprehend and deport foreign beggars, conducting DNA tests to confirm familial ties, and enforcing relevant laws.
Chadchart emphasised the importance of lawful employment for those wishing to work in Thailand.
“Thailand is not a haven for begging. Legal work ensures welfare benefits for parents and children, enabling children to attend school and avoid exploitation. Without opportunities, we face long-term societal challenges. I appreciate the MSDHS’s partnership in addressing this issue,” he said.
The governor reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating begging through sustained collaboration and comprehensive measures. He called for public understanding and support in fostering a system that provides vulnerable groups with real opportunities for a better future.