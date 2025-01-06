Bangkok governor urges long-term solutions to begging issues

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected Sukhumvit Road in Wattana district on Sunday to address the pressing issue of foreign child beggars. He emphasised that their presence is a major concern due to its broad societal impacts.

“This problem affects children’s welfare, as many are trafficked across borders to beg, depriving them of education. It also harms the nation’s image, suggesting that Thai society condones such practices,” Chadchart said.

The governor underscored the need for coordinated action with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. While the MSDHS is responsible under the Begging Control Act of 2016, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) serves as the local enforcement authority.