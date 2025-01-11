Fire engulfs former Suphan Buri councillor\'s home, killing four

A devastating fire broke out early on Saturday in Suphan Buri province, destroying a four-storey, three-unit commercial building in the city centre. The blaze claimed the lives of four residents.
Authorities faced significant challenges in containing the fire due to the structure being located in a densely packed row of commercial buildings. Firefighters from Suphan Buri Municipality deployed more than 10 fire trucks to battle the flames, which threatened adjacent buildings.
The fire originated inside the building, complicating efforts to douse the flames. Firefighters had to smash exterior windows to insert hoses and spray water inside. The building housed a hardware store selling construction supplies, electrical equipment, and paints, which acted as highly flammable materials. It took more than two hours to bring the fire under control.
The building was owned by Phusit Rungrotchaiporn, 52, a former district councillor and a candidate for the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) council elections.
Ekaphan Injaiuea, mayor of Suphan Buri Municipality, said that upon receiving the report of the fire, authorities coordinated with nearby units and rushed to the scene. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.
Firefighters forced open a locked door and found the fire had already been raging for some time. They immediately sprayed water to extinguish the fire and sent a rescue team to inspect the site.
It is believed that four people, including Phusit, were inside the building when the fire broke out. Authorities later confirmed four fatalities, two men and two women.