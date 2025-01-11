Fire engulfs former Suphan Buri councillor\'s home, killing four

The fire originated inside the building, complicating efforts to douse the flames. Firefighters had to smash exterior windows to insert hoses and spray water inside. The building housed a hardware store selling construction supplies, electrical equipment, and paints, which acted as highly flammable materials. It took more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

The building was owned by Phusit Rungrotchaiporn, 52, a former district councillor and a candidate for the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) council elections.

Ekaphan Injaiuea, mayor of Suphan Buri Municipality, said that upon receiving the report of the fire, authorities coordinated with nearby units and rushed to the scene. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.