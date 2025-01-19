Battle on to put out Samut Prakan landfill fire after two days

According to the incident command centre war room, 1,887 households, comprising over 3,872 people, have been affected. Most of them reside in villages near the landfill.

Mueang district chief Watthana Charoenjit reported that after an aerial survey of heat points, the situation has shown improvement compared to the previous day. Today, a pontoon will be brought in to allow backhoes to operate from it, digging into the waste piles to extinguish the fire with water. If this approach is successful, it would significantly ease the work of the authorities and help reduce the smoke emissions, he said.

"Air pollution near the fire site is hazardous to health. The Public Health Office has deployed staff to inform residents about protective measures and has set up a temporary shelter at Bang Pu Municipality, where some residents have already been relocated," Watthana said.

Meanwhile Watthana Sakorn, head of the Samut Prakan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said that preparations were underway to declare the area a disaster zone. Currently, the fire is classified as a Level 1-2 disaster under the district chief's command. The Ministry of Interior has not issued additional measures, but authorities remain confident of their ability to control the situation.