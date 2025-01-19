Battle on to put out Samut Prakan landfill fire after two days

Nearly 4,000 people are affected by the fire at a private landfill in Samut Prakan province, as authorities struggle to put out the flames after over two days.
The fire broke out at the Bang Pu landfill on private land in Tai Ban Mai subdistrict in Mueang district at around 2am on Friday (January 17).
The air continues to be filled with thick smoke, causing severe distress to local residents. Many are wearing masks to protect themselves from inhaling the toxic fumes, which are emitting a strong and unpleasant odour. Some individuals have reported symptoms such as eye and nasal irritation, dizziness and difficulty in breathing.
According to the incident command centre war room, 1,887 households, comprising over 3,872 people, have been affected. Most of them reside in villages near the landfill.
Mueang district chief Watthana Charoenjit reported that after an aerial survey of heat points, the situation has shown improvement compared to the previous day. Today, a pontoon will be brought in to allow backhoes to operate from it, digging into the waste piles to extinguish the fire with water. If this approach is successful, it would significantly ease the work of the authorities and help reduce the smoke emissions, he said.
"Air pollution near the fire site is hazardous to health. The Public Health Office has deployed staff to inform residents about protective measures and has set up a temporary shelter at Bang Pu Municipality, where some residents have already been relocated," Watthana said.
Meanwhile Watthana Sakorn, head of the Samut Prakan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said that preparations were underway to declare the area a disaster zone. Currently, the fire is classified as a Level 1-2 disaster under the district chief's command. The Ministry of Interior has not issued additional measures, but authorities remain confident of their ability to control the situation.
A survey of air quality in Mueang Samut Prakan, particularly in areas near the burning landfill, revealed a strong, unpleasant odour, which spread beyond a 4-kilometre radius. Additionally, data from air quality monitoring websites indicate that PM2.5 fine particulate matter levels exceed the safety standard, classified as "red", meaning hazardous to health.
Average PM2.5 levels from the morning ranged between 157 and 200 micrograms per cubic metre. Notably, the measurement point at the Samut Prakan Provincial Hall recorded a level of 171 micrograms per cubic metre, emphasising the severe air pollution in the area.