Nation Group celebrates 55th anniversary, Expands business beyond news

To celebrate its 55th anniversary, Nation Group is expanding its business to become more than just a news outlet! The company is adding entertainment elements and preparing to launch a creative agency to diversify its business portfolio.

Shine Bunnag, CEO and Chairman of Nation Group stated, "This year marks Nation's 55th anniversary, and we are becoming...more than news. It’s not just a celebration, but a doorway to a new dimension with exciting entertainment. We are starting with the film business, having invested in two upcoming films that will be released soon. We see great potential in the Thai film industry, which can grow and generate revenue both domestically and internationally through various channels."