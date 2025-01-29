Nation Group celebrates 55th anniversary, Expands business beyond news

To celebrate its 55th anniversary, Nation Group is expanding its business to become more than just a news outlet! The company is adding entertainment elements and preparing to launch a creative agency to diversify its business portfolio.
Shine Bunnag, CEO and Chairman of Nation Group stated, "This year marks Nation's 55th anniversary, and we are becoming...more than news. It’s not just a celebration, but a doorway to a new dimension with exciting entertainment. We are starting with the film business, having invested in two upcoming films that will be released soon. We see great potential in the Thai film industry, which can grow and generate revenue both domestically and internationally through various channels."
Nevertheless, the core business of Nation Group remains in mass communications, focusing on producing information that benefits society. At the same time, investments in the film and entertainment content sectors serve as a way to diversify and create more business opportunities and revenue, all while staying committed to its social responsibility, which is the heart of the organization.
"Every piece of content we produce, whether it's news, films, or entertainment content that brings enjoyment, will always maintain meaningful content that reflects our responsibility to society. This is the essential DNA that Nation has always upheld," Shine concluded.
Additionally, Nation Group is set to officially launch its Creative Agency in March, along with entertainment projects and various event initiatives created to celebrate the company's 55th anniversary. More details will be announced soon.
“Will you marry monk?” TEASER TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqZnQhznpZ8