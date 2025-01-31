Rangsiman raises many areas of concerns regarding migrant workers

People's Party member of Parliament Rangsiman Rome on Thursday expressed concerns over the management of migrant workers, particularly those whose work permits will expire on February 13.

The focus is on preventing corruption while safeguarding national security and interests, said the MP who is chairman of the House Committee on State Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Country Reform.

He was speaking at a press conference after the committee’s meeting regarding migrant labour issues.

This issue affects 2.3 million workers from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.