Rangsiman raises many areas of concerns regarding migrant workers

People's Party member of Parliament Rangsiman Rome on Thursday expressed concerns over the management of migrant workers, particularly those whose work permits will expire on February 13.
The focus is on preventing corruption while safeguarding national security and interests, said the MP who is chairman of the House Committee on State Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Country Reform.
He was speaking at a press conference after the committee’s meeting regarding migrant labour issues.
This issue affects 2.3 million workers from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.
Concerns were raised about the large-scale management required and the costs employers would incur. A key complaint is the potential for corruption in handling these workers, including links to mule accounts and misuse of employers’ personal data.
There are uncertainties about how neighbouring countries handle this information, raising fears that it could fall into the hands of scam call-centre gangs.
Additionally, the registration process for these workers may need to go through procedures in their home countries first.
Rangsiman stated that one of the required steps, despite the availability of online applications, is obtaining approval from the Myanmar government. Employers have filed complaints that they had to pay kickbacks through mule accounts. This issue will require further investigation. According to the available information, Thailand may end up transferring nearly 10 billion baht to the Myanmar government for managing this labour process.
He also referenced a previous report by Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, which identified Thailand as a money-laundering hub supporting the conflict in Myanmar. "What is concerning is that if this continues, Thailand's human rights record could deteriorate further in future reports," Rangsiman warned.
Rangsiman stated that the health check-up process for migrant workers is limited to only 57 designated hospitals, while 2.3 million workers need to undergo screening. This limitation creates opportunities for corruption. He emphasised that the policy should be reconsidered, as it could have significant economic impacts on the country.