Srettha to visit Chonburi, Rayong to inspect key development projects

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will visit Chonburi and Rayong on Sunday to check out the development of commercial areas, evaluate the potential route for the F1 race and review other projects under his government, including measures to promote investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Chai Wacharonke, PM’s Office spokesman, said the premier and his delegation will arrive at Rayong’s U-Tapao International Airport on Sunday, where they will meet relevant authorities to discuss issues and development of commercial areas to support investment in the EEC.