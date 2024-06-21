Srettha to visit Chonburi, Rayong to inspect key development projects

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will visit Chonburi and Rayong on Sunday to check out the development of commercial areas, evaluate the potential route for the F1 race and review other projects under his government, including measures to promote investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Chai Wacharonke, PM’s Office spokesman, said the premier and his delegation will arrive at Rayong’s U-Tapao International Airport on Sunday, where they will meet relevant authorities to discuss issues and development of commercial areas to support investment in the EEC.
After this, Srettha will check out the potential F1 race route in the area of Khao Phra Tamnak in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district. He will then proceed to Laem Chabang Port in Sri Racha district to monitor and expedite the construction of the Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 development project.
“The prime minister has emphasised the significance of developing the EEC, improving logistics infrastructure and enhancing urban areas to facilitate industrial and technological investments. This demonstrates that Thailand is ready for investment, attracting foreign investors to invest in the area. Additionally, the potential route for the F1 race is another key policy to attract international tourists to Thailand,” Chai said.