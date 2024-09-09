Thailand’s proposed mega projects: weighing the costs

Three economists have spoken out in favour of the government’s three mega-projects – the land bridge, entertainment complex and land reclamation – which they regard as positive momentum for Thailand’s economy, but also point to the need for careful evaluation of all the options.

Pipat Luangnaruemitchai, managing director and chief economist of Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group (KKP), believes that allowing private sector investment without subsidies or income compensation for the Entertainment Complex project would positively impact the economy by attracting substantial foreign capital and driving long-term economic growth, but says he’s concerned about the potential “moral” considerations.

“In terms of economic stimulus, allowing the private sector to take the lead would likely be worthwhile.

However, how will the moral concerns be managed, and what will be the future impact on Thai society? These are critical issues for the government to carefully consider.”

Noting that the Land Bridge project could greatly benefit the economy, he added that much would depend on whether the construction is undertaken by the government or the private sector, as this affects the future investment return. If entirely privately funded, it may be more economically viable.