Paetongtarn affirms that Ko Kut belongs to Thailand

She addressed the misunderstanding, suggesting it may stem from within Thailand and reassured the public of Ko Kut’s clear status as Thai territory.
Regarding "MOU44," the framework for negotiating overlapping maritime areas between Thailand and Cambodia, she emphasized that it remains in effect and cannot be cancelled unilaterally, as it is an international agreement that requires both countries’ consent. She clarified that "MOU44" does not concern Ko Kut, as Cambodia’s boundary lines on the map exclude the island. The discussions under MOU44 focus solely on maritime areas with differing boundary interpretations, thus requiring bilateral negotiation.
Prime Minister noted that a working committee must handle discussions on maritime boundaries. Cambodia already has a committee in place, but due to Thailand's change in government, Thailand’s committee will need restructuring. Once established, this committee will study and determine the best way to proceed.
Addressing concerns that maintaining "MOU44" implies Thailand’s acceptance of Cambodia’s boundary claims, Paetongtarn dismissed this misconception. She explained that MOU44 exists precisely because of differing boundary interpretations, aiming to provide a cooperative framework for resolving such issues. Cambodia set its maritime boundaries in 1972, followed by Thailand in 1973, which led to the creation of the MOU as a basis for dialogue.
Responding to claims that a previous Cabinet under Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva had revoked MOU44, she clarified that it cannot be nullified without mutual agreement and parliamentary approval, as required by law.
As for calls to cancel MOU44 to avoid future disputes, Paetongtarn questioned the rationale, emphasizing that differing views between nations require agreements to facilitate peaceful discussions. The MOU enables communication between the two countries to prevent conflicts, and a unilateral cancellation could lead to legal action from Cambodia, offering no practical benefits.
She urged against letting political issues disrupt international relations, noting that coalition partners support continuing the work under MOU44.
“To be clear, there are no hidden motives; this is simply a legal framework, not a burden on me,” she stated.
On Thailand’s approach to shared maritime interests, the Prime Minister highlighted the need for a thorough review to ensure equitable resource sharing that benefits both nations.
When asked whether former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s positive relations with Cambodia might aid in discussions, she acknowledged that good relationships can foster strong connections, akin to open dialogue between close friends. However, she stressed that national interests should be handled by a committee to avoid opposition. For crucial national issues, a committee approach provides balanced, informed, and fair decision-making.
“I affirm that this government will protect the nation’s interests to the fullest because I am 100% Thai, and Thailand and its people come first. This government is committed to safeguarding Thailand’s territory entirely and ensuring the happiness of the people—that is our mission.”