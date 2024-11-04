Paetongtarn affirms that Ko Kut belongs to Thailand

She addressed the misunderstanding, suggesting it may stem from within Thailand and reassured the public of Ko Kut’s clear status as Thai territory.

Regarding "MOU44," the framework for negotiating overlapping maritime areas between Thailand and Cambodia, she emphasized that it remains in effect and cannot be cancelled unilaterally, as it is an international agreement that requires both countries’ consent. She clarified that "MOU44" does not concern Ko Kut, as Cambodia’s boundary lines on the map exclude the island. The discussions under MOU44 focus solely on maritime areas with differing boundary interpretations, thus requiring bilateral negotiation.

Prime Minister noted that a working committee must handle discussions on maritime boundaries. Cambodia already has a committee in place, but due to Thailand's change in government, Thailand’s committee will need restructuring. Once established, this committee will study and determine the best way to proceed.