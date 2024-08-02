Men’s badminton champ Kunlavut advances to quarter-finals

“I made way too many mistakes and played under pressure in the first game. But after that, I stopped worrying about the results and tried to play faster to wear him down,” Kunlavut said.

A herculean task awaits Kunlavut on Friday evening when he faces China’s Shi, who has collected four titles this season, including the French Open, where he defeated the Thai in straight games in March.

“I will enter the match as an underdog since he is a better player in every aspect, whether it’s technique, physical condition, or experience. In fact, I have already reached my goal by advancing to this stage of the competition. I will do my best,” Kunlavut told reporters.