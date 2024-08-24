Teerawut and Vichayada crowned champions at JAT Qualifying School 2024

Teerawut secured a wire-to-wire victory with a final round score of 3-under-par 69, bringing his total to 12-under-par 204 over three days to claim the Boys' Class A title. Along with the trophy, he earned a full card membership to participate in all four circuits of the JAT this season. Pasoot Luegcharoenwatana finished second with a total score of 4-under-par 212, and Ajalawich Anantasethakul took third place with a score of 3-under-par 213.

The 15-year-old Teerawut was back in top form at this familiar course, where he celebrated his maiden JAT win during the fourth circuit last September. "I am satisfied with my game because I played under par daily. This is my second title on this tour. Next, I'll be heading to the national team camp at Narai Hill," said Teerawut.

In the Girls' Class A, Vichayada carded an even-par 72 to finish at 3-under-par 213 over three days to earn the trophy. Korrawan Bennukul finished second with a total score of 8-over-par 224, and Nawaporn Kompoj took third place with a total score of 14-over-par 229.