Teerawut and Vichayada crowned champions at JAT Qualifying School 2024

Teerawut secured a wire-to-wire victory with a final round score of 3-under-par 69, bringing his total to 12-under-par 204 over three days to claim the Boys' Class A title. Along with the trophy, he earned a full card membership to participate in all four circuits of the JAT this season. Pasoot Luegcharoenwatana finished second with a total score of 4-under-par 212, and Ajalawich Anantasethakul took third place with a score of 3-under-par 213.
The 15-year-old Teerawut was back in top form at this familiar course, where he celebrated his maiden JAT win during the fourth circuit last September. "I am satisfied with my game because I played under par daily. This is my second title on this tour. Next, I'll be heading to the national team camp at Narai Hill," said Teerawut.
In the Girls' Class A, Vichayada carded an even-par 72 to finish at 3-under-par 213 over three days to earn the trophy. Korrawan Bennukul finished second with a total score of 8-over-par 224, and Nawaporn Kompoj took third place with a total score of 14-over-par 229.
"I started well but weakened towards the end, but I'm happy to finish with a win. I'm grateful for such a great tournament, and now I'll prepare for the Thai LPGA Tour,” said Vichayada.
In Boys' Class B, Jessada Chuangprayoon won the championship with a score of 1-under-par 215. Nattagorn Bennukul finished second with a total score of 10-over-par 226, while Taeoh Ryu took third place with a total score of 11-over-par 227. In Girls' Class B, Natchanan Sunthonthip won the championship with a total score of 20-over-par 236, and Karnsiree Prakobnoppakao finished second with a total score of 23-over-par 239.
Earlier, on August 22-23 at the same venue, the Boys' Class C competition, which was stroke play over two days (36 holes), saw Vietnam's Bao Phat Nguyen win the championship with a total score of 2-over-par 146, while Chanicha Gidjaruck won the Girls' Class C title with a total score of 5-over-par 149.
TrustGolf, a world-class golf training and development centre, organized the tournament to select eligible players for the JAT in Courses 1 through 4, divided into three categories for both boys and girls: Class A (ages 15-18), Class B (ages 13-14), and Class C (ages 10-12). The competition format was stroke play over three days (54 holes) for Classes A and B, and two days (36 holes) for Class C, with support from Silicon Marina, World Junior Sport, Trust Pharmacy, TrustGolf Institute and Technology (Bangkok), Eagle Sport, and Lake View Resort & Golf Club.
The Junior Asian Tour provides young golfers with a prestigious platform to showcase their talent and advance their careers. The 2024 series will feature four events: the first from September 27-29, the second from October 11-13, and the third from November 1-3, all at Lake View Resort and Golf Club. The fourth event will be held from December 13-15 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao.