Bhullar and Catlin set up Sunday thriller at Black Mountain

“Normally it's a thunderstorm and we don't play, but yeah, it was quite challenging. Actually, in the last few holes I had to change my strategy off the tee because I was just not comfortable hitting driver on all the holes. On number 16 I had to hit a three wood, and on the 17th I had to hit a four iron.”



Catlin is aiming to complete a hat-trick this week, after a phenomenal season that has seen him win twice: International Series Macau presented by Wynn and Saudi Open presented by PIF, back-to-back.



He also nearly claimed the International Series Morocco but was stopped in his tracks by New Zealand’s Campbell, after the Kiwi won on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off. Catlin was also second in the Yeangder TPC, joint third in the Malaysian Open and equal fourth in the SJM Macao Open.



He is the runaway leader on both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and The International Series Rankings.



He said: “It was a grind, you know, it's hard to keep everything dry. It was on and off all day, it was rain and then it kind of stopped, and then it would come back. And then it would get heavy, I felt like I was constantly having to adjust my numbers and what shots I was playing, so yeah, to come out with 65 is nice.”



The American is revelling in playing in Hua Hin – his home away from home, as, just under a decade ago, he chose to base himself here when playing on the Asian Tour.



He said: “Yeah, it's great being here, anytime I can play a tournament in Hua Hin it's awesome. This has been kind of a second home, and I've had a place here for eight years. I've played this golf course more times than I can count, so all of that is helping me play well.”