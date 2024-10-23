Local knowledge crucial for home hopes at International Series Thailand

Suteepat Prateeptienchai was the best of the home contingent, finishing in T4 on 20 under, just three behind surprise winner Michael Maguire from the United States, who has tied with rankings leader and compatriot John Catlin in regulation and won on the second playoff hole.

Suteepat, who is 18 on The International Series Rankings and fifth on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, continues to be in great form after winning the Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei last month.

He is confident he can continue his recent hot streak, provided he can maintain his consistency with the flat stick. A good run of results on the remaining five of 10 elevated events sanctioned by the Asian Tour would propel Suteepat up the rankings, with the overall leader claiming a place in the LIV Golf League next season.

He said: “I played well, I missed two to three close putts, but I am satisfied with my performance for the four days - I set a target of four to five putts per day. Finishing 20-under is excellent for me going into International Series Thailand.