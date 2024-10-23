Local knowledge crucial for home hopes at International Series Thailand

Suteepat Prateeptienchai was the best of the home contingent, finishing in T4 on 20 under, just three behind surprise winner Michael Maguire from the United States, who has tied with rankings leader and compatriot John Catlin in regulation and won on the second playoff hole.
Suteepat, who is 18 on The International Series Rankings and fifth on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, continues to be in great form after winning the Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei last month.
He is confident he can continue his recent hot streak, provided he can maintain his consistency with the flat stick. A good run of results on the remaining five of 10 elevated events sanctioned by the Asian Tour would propel Suteepat up the rankings, with the overall leader claiming a place in the LIV Golf League next season.
He said: “I played well, I missed two to three close putts, but I am satisfied with my performance for the four days - I set a target of four to five putts per day. Finishing 20-under is excellent for me going into International Series Thailand.
“I have played Thai Country Club before, but not often. I heard there is long rough, and I need to work hard in preparation, to get a feel for the rough, the greens and the weather. I have to plan my game and pick up a lot of birdies again because the cut is likely to be high again.
“It is a great opportunity for Thai golfers as we don’t have to travel, and we know the conditions. Playing in such strong fields also helps us to develop our skills.”
Sadom Kaewkanjana, the highest placed Thai in the rankings at no.12, returned a T9 last week alongside Suradit Yongcharoenchai while David Boriboonsub and Gunn Charoenkul finished T14, the latter shooting a sublime 10-under 62 on day four.
Sadom, who finished T4 at International Series England, is aiming to maintain his good form in the season’s 10 elevated events. He believes the Thai Country Club course will offer a very different challenge to the one posed at Black Mountain Golf Club.
He said: “I played the Thai Country Club course last month and it was in perfect condition, but my game plan needs to change because it is more flat than Black Mountain. The green reading and putting game will be different.
“Going into the week, I am happy with my performance overall. I had a target to score four under daily, so to get around in 18 under was beyond my expectations, If I can maintain my standard and keep the form, I will play well this week.”
Suradit has flown under the radar so far this season and is currently sitting just outside the top 50 after his T9. He is hoping for a similar top-10 finish as he aims to climb the rankings.
He said: “I did not play well at the beginning of the season, but I have been getting better. I expected to finish in the top 15 and I made it comfortably, so I hope to keep my form for this week. If I can finish like that again I will be very happy.
“I have not played at Thai Country Club for around four years now, but I think the course layout will fit my game and hopefully we can have a good Thai performance again.”
International Series Thailand takes place from 24-27 October and is the sixth of 10 elevated events that form a pathway to the LIV Golf League.