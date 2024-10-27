Lee snatches last-gasp win over Uihlein

Lee birdied the final two holes at Thai Country Club to beat Uihlein, after the American had led the whole day - he had been in front since day two.

The champion, playing in the penultimate group, fired a seven-under-par 63 to finish on 21-under, while Uihlein closed with a 67 to tie for second place with Canadian Richard T. Lee, who carded a 62.

Lee, whose English name is Max, birdied the par-five 17th to move to within one of Uihlein, who still looked to be heading for victory. However, Lee drained a 12-foot birdie putt on the last, shortly before his American opponent found a greenside bunker there and missed his par putt from a similar distance.

“It’s been a simply amazing week,” said Lee, who had finished runner-up on two occasions before and had five other top-five finishes, including third place in last week’s Black Mountain Championship.

“I have come close to winning many times before. Even in my first year on Tour in 2015, I nearly won. I think my tee shots and my putting are getting better and better, that's why I can do even better this week.

“After last season, I changed my swing a little bit, but I knew I was on the right path, so I just kept doing it, kept working, and now it’s feeling better than last year.”

He had appeared to have slipped out of the running when he dropped his only shot of the day on 15 before his heroics on the final holes.

The 29-year-old grew up playing golf with Kevin Yu, who won on the PGA Tour this year and considers him an inspiration.