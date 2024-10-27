Lee snatches last-gasp win over Uihlein

Lee birdied the final two holes at Thai Country Club to beat Uihlein, after the American had led the whole day - he had been in front since day two.
The champion, playing in the penultimate group, fired a seven-under-par 63 to finish on 21-under, while Uihlein closed with a 67 to tie for second place with Canadian Richard T. Lee, who carded a 62.
Lee, whose English name is Max, birdied the par-five 17th to move to within one of Uihlein, who still looked to be heading for victory. However, Lee drained a 12-foot birdie putt on the last, shortly before his American opponent found a greenside bunker there and missed his par putt from a similar distance.
“It’s been a simply amazing week,” said Lee, who had finished runner-up on two occasions before and had five other top-five finishes, including third place in last week’s Black Mountain Championship.
“I have come close to winning many times before. Even in my first year on Tour in 2015, I nearly won. I think my tee shots and my putting are getting better and better, that's why I can do even better this week.
“After last season, I changed my swing a little bit, but I knew I was on the right path, so I just kept doing it, kept working, and now it’s feeling better than last year.”
He had appeared to have slipped out of the running when he dropped his only shot of the day on 15 before his heroics on the final holes.
The 29-year-old grew up playing golf with Kevin Yu, who won on the PGA Tour this year and considers him an inspiration.
At the start of the day, Uihlein led by three from a group of players that included Lee. He was attempting to win his second title in The International Series in the space of three months, having claimed International Series England in August.
Despite the disappointment, he was rational about the defeat, saying: “Fine. I mean I didn't put it well enough to win this. So that's just kind of the point blank. I felt like I was pretty good for four days to the green, and my approach play was excellent, but I just put terribly.
“I mean, yesterday was awful on the greens, and that kind of put everyone in a position where if they go out and shoot 63, 62 they'd have a chance. And, so, it was kind of yesterday that I shot myself in the foot a little bit. But today I made a bogey on the last and I missed a couple of easy putts. It is what it is.”
For Richard T. Lee it was yet another near miss. Since the Tour resumed after the global pandemic, he finished second twice, third on three occasions and has been in the running numerous times.
He missed a birdie putt on the last, which proved costly, and he birdied six in a row from the 12th – which was kind of the plan.
“It was funny,” said the Canadian, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, pre-covid.
“I was talking to my caddie after I made a bogey on nine, told him I'm going to shoot six under on the back nine. And he's like, okay, let's do it. And unfortunately, I made bogey on 10, and I was like, oh no.
“So yeah, I went on a birdie streak of six birdies, and I was just sticking everything and making putts. Just unfortunately, on the last hole, I missed the putt.”
Last week’s winner of the Black Mountain Championship Michael ‘MJ’ Maguire closed with a 62 to tie for fourth, three behind the winner, along with fellow-Americans Paul Peterson, in with a 63, and Christian Banke, who fired a 64.
American John Catlin, the top-ranked player on the Asian Tour and The International Series, returned a 68 and tied for 12th. His opponents have a lot to do if they are to catch him.
All eyes will be on next week’s BNI Indonesian Masters, which commences on Thursday at Royale Jakarta Golf Club. India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar is the defending champion, while two-time US Masters champion Bubba Watson from the United States is one of the star attractions.
Scores after round 4 of the International Series Thailand, played at Thai Country Club – a par-70, 7,199-yard course (am - denotes amateur):
259 - Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 64-65-67-63.
260 - Richard T. Lee (CAN) 64-67-67-62, Peter Uihlein (USA) 64-62-67-67.
262 - M.J. Maguire (USA) 67-65-69-61, Paul Peterson (USA) 64-69-66-63, Christian Banke (USA) 66-62-70-64.
264 - Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 67-68-65-64, Nick Voke (NZL) 67-66-67-64, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 63-64-69-68, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 63-68-65-68, Rayhan Thomas (IND) 69-63-64-68.
265 - Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 67-66-69-63, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 70-64-67-64, Danthai Boonma (THA) 68-68-63-66, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 67-67-65-66, Jed Morgan (AUS) 63-68-67-67, John Catlin (USA) 70-66-61-68, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 67-65-65-68.
266 - Marcus Fraser (AUS) 69-67-65-65, Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 65-66-68-67, Kazuma Kobori (NZL) 67-65-67-67, Branden Grace (RSA) 67-67-65-67, Travis Smyth (AUS) 65-67-66-68.
267 - Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 65-66-69-67, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 66-69-65-67, Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 65-68-70-64, Chapchai Nirat (THA) 66-69-65-67, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 69-67-68-63, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 65-65-68-69, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 64-66-68-69.
268 - Austen Truslow (USA) 66-66-70-66, Jack Thompson (AUS) 69-67-66-66, Jbe Kruger (RSA) 66-68-69-65, Justin Quiban (PHI) 68-67-65-68, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (THA) 71-64-68-65, Sihwan Kim (USA) 69-64-66-69, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 67-65-66-70, Ahmad Baig (PAK) 66-67-63-72.
269 - Sampson Zheng (CHN) 64-69-68-68, Wade Ormsby (AUS) 67-67-69-66, Stefano Mazzoli (ITA) 69-67-67-66, Chanmin Jung (KOR) 67-69-69-64, David Boriboonsub (THA) 65-65-67-72.
270 - Runchanapong Youprayong (THA) 69-66-67-68, Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 65-65-71-69, Ian Snyman (RSA) 69-65-69-67.
271 - Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 70-66-65-70, Sam Horsfield (ENG) 67-65-70-69, Nirun Sae-ueng (THA) 65-69-69-68, Ben Campbell (NZL) 65-70-68-68, Chen Guxin (CHN) 67-69-67-68, Chris Wood (ENG) 65-67-71-68, Kieran Vincent (ZIM) 68-68-67-68.
272 - Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA) 68-67-67-70, Liu Yanwei (CHN) 67-67-69-69, Zach Murray (AUS) 66-68-70-68, Chonjarern Baramithanaseth (THA) 68-64-73-67.
273 - Tobias Jonsson (SWE) 68-66-70-69, Ho Yu-cheng (TPE) 66-68-70-69, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 66-69-70-68.
274 - Nattawat Suvajanakorn (THA) 68-68-69-69.