MotoGP Thailand round: Bagnaia triumphs amid rain

On Sunday (October 27) Italian two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia from Ducati Lenovo secured victory, narrowing the gap with Spanish competitor Jorge Martín from Pramac Racing to just 17 points.

Thai hero Somkiat “Kong” Chantra from Idemitsu Honda Team Asia impressed fans by starting from grid 13 and finishing in the top 4 of Moto2.

Japanese rider Ai Ogura celebrated his championship triumph with Thai fans in Buriram.

The MotoGP 2024 World Championship's 18th round, PT Grand Prix of Thailand, took place on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.

The highlight was the battle for the premier-class world championship. Before the race, Martín led Bagnaia by 22 points. Rain before the race prompted officials to declare a "Wet Race," leading to a 26-lap competition on a wet track.

Bagnaia started from pole position, flanked by Italian teammate Enea Bastianini in second and Martín from grid 3. Another key player, eight-time world champion Marc Márquez from Gresini Racing, lined up in fifth.