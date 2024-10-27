MotoGP Thailand round: Bagnaia triumphs amid rain

On Sunday (October 27) Italian two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia from Ducati Lenovo secured victory, narrowing the gap with Spanish competitor Jorge Martín from Pramac Racing to just 17 points.
Thai hero Somkiat “Kong” Chantra from Idemitsu Honda Team Asia impressed fans by starting from grid 13 and finishing in the top 4 of Moto2.
Japanese rider Ai Ogura celebrated his championship triumph with Thai fans in Buriram.
The MotoGP 2024 World Championship's 18th round, PT Grand Prix of Thailand, took place on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.
The highlight was the battle for the premier-class world championship. Before the race, Martín led Bagnaia by 22 points. Rain before the race prompted officials to declare a "Wet Race," leading to a 26-lap competition on a wet track.
Bagnaia started from pole position, flanked by Italian teammate Enea Bastianini in second and Martín from grid 3. Another key player, eight-time world champion Marc Márquez from Gresini Racing, lined up in fifth.
The race began with Martín taking the lead after the first turn, followed by Márquez and Bagnaia, who, despite a slow start, quickly regained speed. By lap 4, the Italian champion was in the lead and ultimately claimed victory in 43 minutes and 38.108 seconds, finishing 2.905 seconds ahead of Martín in second place. Spanish rider Pedro Acosta from Red Bull GasGas Tech3 took third, 3.8 seconds back.
Finishing fourth and fifth were Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio from Pertamina Enduro VR46 and Australian Jack Miller from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, respectively. Márquez crashed in turn 8 while attempting to overtake Bagnaia, finishing in 11th place.
The championship battle in the premier class remains intense, as Bagnaia’s win narrows the gap to Martín to just 17 points, with two Grand Prix races and two sprint races remaining.
In the Moto2 category, fans eagerly watched as Thai superstar Somkiat impressed by starting from grid 13 and finishing in 4th place, overcoming a challenging two-lap sprint under the yellow flag due to rain.
Spanish rider Aaron Canet from Fantic Racing took the victory, clocking in at 32 minutes and 2.751 seconds. Following him was Ai Ogura from MT Helmets - MSI in 2nd place, finishing 3.684 seconds behind, securing the Moto2 world championship for the season and celebrating with Thai fans in Buriram. Marcos Ramirez from Americas Racing secured 3rd place, trailing 4.683 seconds behind the winner.
The Moto3 race ended dramatically, with Colombian champion David Alonso from CF Moto Gaviota Aspar taking the win in 20 minutes and 29.345 seconds, narrowly defeating Italian Luca Lunetta from Sic58 Squadra Corse by just 0.353 seconds. Dutch rider Collin Veijer from Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP finished 3rd, 0.522 seconds behind. Thai rider Thatchakorn Buasri from Honda Team Asia had a solid performance, starting from grid 25 and finishing in 17th place, 17.262 seconds behind the winner.
The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024 was a grand success, attracting global speed enthusiasts with a total attendance of 205,343 fans throughout the weekend.
Looking ahead, the Chang International Circuit has been confirmed to host the first race of the 2025 season from February 28 to March 2, 2025, along with a pre-season test on February 12-13, 2025, marking another historic moment for motorsport in Thailand.