Thai Senior organizes international Sogo Malaysia Senior Championship Phuket

The Thai Senior Professional Golf Association, led by Sutin Drunyothin, President of the Association, presided over the press conference for the international Thai Senior Tour, Sogo Malaysia Senior Championship 2024, with total prize money of 2 million baht, at Phuket Country Club Golf Course, Phuket Province, from November 29 to December 1, 2024.
Pol. Lt. Gen. Intharat Yodbangtoey, Honorary President of the International Weightlifting Federation, along with representatives from sponsors and golfers on the tour, jointly provided educational scholarships to schools in Kathu and Patong Districts, totalling 100,000 baht, supporting the preservation of Thai culture, inviting famous Manora troupes from the South Dance to bless everyone spectacularly at the clubhouse of the golf course on Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Thai Senior Tour, Sogo Malaysia Senior Championship 2024, opens the opportunity for tour members and invited golfers to compete for a total prize money of 2 million baht.
It is the last event of the tour in 2024. Play stroke play for 3 days, 54 holes. After the first 36 holes, the top 60 players, including ties, will compete for the prize money in the final round. 156 golfers participated in the competition. The champion will receive a total prize money of 240,000 baht.
Sutin revealed that "This is another event that the association has intended to organize continuously for the 3rd year in a row. Compete for a large annual prize money. I would like to thank Sogo Malaysia Company for their good support all along, including other sponsors as well. I know that this event will be held next year for the 4th year. As for the details, the association We will inform the members as well as the competitions next year."
In the press conference, educational funds were also given to schools in the areas of Kathu and Patong districts, totalling 100,000 baht, so that the children can receive a good education in every dimension. In addition, the "Manora" group, a unique performing art of the southern region, was invited to dance to bless the participants.