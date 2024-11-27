Thai Senior organizes international Sogo Malaysia Senior Championship Phuket

Thai Senior Tour, Sogo Malaysia Senior Championship 2024, opens the opportunity for tour members and invited golfers to compete for a total prize money of 2 million baht.

It is the last event of the tour in 2024. Play stroke play for 3 days, 54 holes. After the first 36 holes, the top 60 players, including ties, will compete for the prize money in the final round. 156 golfers participated in the competition. The champion will receive a total prize money of 240,000 baht.

Sutin revealed that "This is another event that the association has intended to organize continuously for the 3rd year in a row. Compete for a large annual prize money. I would like to thank Sogo Malaysia Company for their good support all along, including other sponsors as well. I know that this event will be held next year for the 4th year. As for the details, the association We will inform the members as well as the competitions next year."