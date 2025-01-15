ONE Championship and Fairtex announce exclusive apparel partnership 

Chano Nurmakin, CEO of Fairtex Equipment, stated: “We are very proud in this new journey with ONE Championship; the world's largest martial arts organization and it is a great honour to become the official apparel partner for ONE’s Asia Primetime events in Thailand at World renowned Lumpiee Stadium. The business Philosophy of both organizations share a deep passion for this sport especially Muay Thai which has deep roots in Fairtex and ONE. We are delighted to be part of the great mission of ONE to take martial arts to the next level. Thank you for the opportunity, Fairtex will ensure that every athlete wears the highest quality competition apparel”.