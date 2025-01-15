ONE Championship and Fairtex announce exclusive apparel partnership 

ONE Championship athletes will be outfitted with exclusive Fairtex fight gear and apparel for all Asia primetime events, beginning with ONE Friday Fights 93 this Friday, January 10, and continuing with ONE 170 on January 24.
Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “I am thrilled to announce that Fairtex, the world’s best martial arts apparel brand, is now our official apparel partner for Asia primetime events in Thailand. This partnership will provide all our athletes with premium fight apparel, specifically designed to bring out the best in their combat abilities while empowering them to perform with style and grace. Fairtex has been an outstanding partner to ONE Championship for years, and I am personally excited for what the future holds for both of our organizations.”
Chano Nurmakin, CEO of Fairtex Equipment, stated: “We are very proud in this new journey with ONE Championship; the world's largest martial arts organization and it is a great honour to become the official apparel partner for ONE’s Asia Primetime events in Thailand at World renowned Lumpiee Stadium. The business Philosophy of both organizations share a deep passion for this sport especially Muay Thai which has deep roots in Fairtex and ONE. We are delighted to be part of the great mission of ONE to take martial arts to the next level. Thank you for the opportunity, Fairtex will ensure that every athlete wears the highest quality competition apparel”.