Thai road show in capital to woo Chinese tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has rolled out special travel experiences, especially those on less beaten tracks to stimulate Chinese travellers' interest.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents has helped industrial players find business cooperation opportunities in China and promote premium tour products and services during the roadshow.

From Jan 1 to Aug 17, more than 4.53 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand, solidifying China's position as Thailand's largest tourist market. This trend is supported by multiple factors such as the bilateral visa-free policy and stable demand for travel, according to the Thai authorities.