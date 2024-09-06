Thai road show in capital to woo Chinese tourists

The event showcased new products and services from Thai travel agencies, scenic spots and transport providers to boost bilateral tourism. More than 500 people, including Chinese travel players, joined the event.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has rolled out special travel experiences, especially those on less beaten tracks to stimulate Chinese travellers' interest.
The Association of Thai Travel Agents has helped industrial players find business cooperation opportunities in China and promote premium tour products and services during the roadshow.
From Jan 1 to Aug 17, more than 4.53 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand, solidifying China's position as Thailand's largest tourist market. This trend is supported by multiple factors such as the bilateral visa-free policy and stable demand for travel, according to the Thai authorities.
In 2025, China and Thailand will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is preparing a series of events to mark this important occasion, such as the China-Thailand Friendship Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept 17 and the Nihao Month (China-Thailand friendship month), which will run throughout October this year.
Thai authorities believe those efforts will help materialize the goal of receiving 7.3 million Chinese travellers in 2024.
Yang Feiyue
China Daily
Asia News Network