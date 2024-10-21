Thailand, Cambodia discuss facilitating tourism

The meeting with Cambodia came after the leaders of both countries recognised the importance of advancing this initiative.

The advisory team expedited the presentation of plans and schedules to demonstrate readiness to receive tourists, with a focus on the linkage between Thailand and Cambodia, particularly in immigration procedures.

They proposed identifying target countries and territories that both Thailand and Cambodia see as having potential, which would benefit from visa exemption rights and the use of visas on arrival (VOA) in both countries, including the implementation of fast lanes.

The possibility of Thailand collaborating with neighbouring ASEAN countries to attract tourists from different regions under this policy was also discussed.

Furthermore, they discussed joint tourism promotion to establish the identity of a "single tourism destination" among the six countries and the development of human resources in the tourism industry.