Destination attractions key reason Malaysians visit Thailand

The study, titled "Malaysian Outbound and Domestic Travel Behaviour", was undertaken in the first quarter of 2024 to explore the travel patterns of Malaysians, both domestically and internationally.

"The findings revealed that 41.9% of Malaysians were drawn to the allure of destinations in neighbouring countries," the ministry said in a written parliamentary reply on Thursday (Nov 28).

Financial considerations were the second most influential factor, with 25.5% of participants stating that their budget played a critical role in their travel decisions, it said.