Mainland halts tariff cuts on Taiwan goods

The Chinese mainland's latest decision to suspend tariff reductions for 134 products from Taiwan comes in response to Taiwan authorities' stance on cross-strait relations and their failure to honour commitments under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, senior officials said on Friday.

Earlier the same day, the Tariff Commission of the State Council opted to discontinue the preferential tariff treatment under the ECFA, a comprehensive economic pact signed in 2010, for certain products from Taiwan including chemicals, machinery and textiles.

Preferential treatment will end on June 15.

The fundamental reason for halting the concessions is the refusal of Taiwan's new leader, Lai Ching-te, and his administration to acknowledge the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, said Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Taiwan's authorities have long imposed discriminatory trade restrictions on over 2,500 mainland products, violating provisions of the ECFA that stipulate the gradual reduction or elimination of tariffs and non-tariff barriers on substantial trade goods.