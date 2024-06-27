Decision-Makers Meet in Bangkok to Boost Asia’s Transport Decarbonisation

The meeting aimed to bring together experts in the sector government think tanks, development banks, and researchers to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the necessary transformations to set transport on a sustainable path to net zero emissions by mid-century, ensuring climate action and prosperity. The interactive sessions of the conference provided a platform to initiate meaningful conversations to advocate for policy interventions that ensure a rapid transformation of the transport sector while securing equity and prosperity.
The conference welcomed approximately 100 participants, mainly partners from the region, including government representatives, civil society, practitioners, and the private sector, and served as a stage for them to showcase the products of their collaborative efforts to decarbonise the transport sector in Asia. The conference focused on China, India, Vietnam and Thailand to illustrate the development of transformative actions in the region and to inspire more climate actions that would continue to drive the decarbonisation endeavour.
Like other Asian countries, Thailand has set ambitious climate targets, aiming to reduce GHG emissions by 40% by 2030, achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and reach net zero GHG emissions by 2065. For the transport sector, the GHG mitigation measures include electrification of transport, energy efficiency improvement, urban mobility inter-urban transport and green logistics.
Dr Punya Chupanit, Director General of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning stated, "On a regional and global level, the NDC-TIA project has not only shared valuable lessons learned but also increased discourse on decarbonising transport. The project has promoted efficient, multi-stakeholder approaches and coordinated efforts between government ministries, civil society, and the private sector. This holistic approach is essential in driving successful decarbonisation strategies and ensuring that we meet our climate goals.”
Funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the NDC-TIA project, implemented by GIZ, has been working to support China, India and Vietnam since 2020 in developing comprehensive decarbonisation strategies and solutions in the transport sector and in the updated Nationally Determined Contributions. Additional countries in the region, Thailand included, are also engaged in broadening the dialogue on transport decarbonisation.