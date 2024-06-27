Decision-Makers Meet in Bangkok to Boost Asia’s Transport Decarbonisation

The meeting aimed to bring together experts in the sector government think tanks, development banks, and researchers to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the necessary transformations to set transport on a sustainable path to net zero emissions by mid-century, ensuring climate action and prosperity. The interactive sessions of the conference provided a platform to initiate meaningful conversations to advocate for policy interventions that ensure a rapid transformation of the transport sector while securing equity and prosperity.

The conference welcomed approximately 100 participants, mainly partners from the region, including government representatives, civil society, practitioners, and the private sector, and served as a stage for them to showcase the products of their collaborative efforts to decarbonise the transport sector in Asia. The conference focused on China, India, Vietnam and Thailand to illustrate the development of transformative actions in the region and to inspire more climate actions that would continue to drive the decarbonisation endeavour.