Hun Sen calls for drums, fireworks for Funan Techo Canal groundbreaking

“I propose that on August 5, during the canal groundbreaking, the government instruct all Buddhist monasteries and other institutions to beat drums and do everything possible to celebrate the occasion.
“On the night of August 5, fireworks should be launched into the sky wherever possible to show support and encouragement for the implementation of this project,” he said, as he addressed the June 28 celebrations of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), in Phnom Penh.
Hun Sen, the party president, announced that the canal would guarantee strong transport links to the sea – eliminating the need to pass through other nations – for “tens of thousands of years”.
“In addition, I strongly believe it will become a major ecosystem in the southwest of Cambodia. It will complement and contribute to the prevention of climate change and create a green environment in all seasons in the southwest of the Kingdom,” he said.
Hun Sen noted that the “full support” shown for the canal project is another example of national unity, much like the people’s support for the protection of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the health of the people in the past.
He added that the canal is an initiative born from the conscience and will of Cambodia, which will provide huge benefits to the Kingdom. These include reductions in shipping distances – saving time and costs – as well as increased irrigation and flood relief capabilities, cultivation expansion in the southwest, fisheries and aquaculture gains, and the promotion of tourism.
“The canal will help Cambodia strengthen its political independence via water transport. It will not affect the environment or the flow of the Mekong River,” he said.
On May 16, Hun Sen suggested that the government begin construction of the $1.7 billion, 180km canal as soon as possible.
On June 6, Prime Minister Hun Manet announced that construction would begin on August 5. He also noted that 51 % of the investment in the project will be Cambodian.
Ry Sochan
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network