Hun Sen calls for drums, fireworks for Funan Techo Canal groundbreaking

“I propose that on August 5, during the canal groundbreaking, the government instruct all Buddhist monasteries and other institutions to beat drums and do everything possible to celebrate the occasion.

“On the night of August 5, fireworks should be launched into the sky wherever possible to show support and encouragement for the implementation of this project,” he said, as he addressed the June 28 celebrations of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), in Phnom Penh.

Hun Sen, the party president, announced that the canal would guarantee strong transport links to the sea – eliminating the need to pass through other nations – for “tens of thousands of years”.