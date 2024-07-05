Dry July: Takeo governor orders removal of all alcohol advertising

The order was made during the first meeting of the provincial administrative command committee on July 5.

“The order to remove all alcohol advertisements aims to promote the well-being of all of our citizens, especially children because these advertisements can cause negative effects and potentially lead to excessive alcohol consumption," he said.

Samnang is the former governor of neighbouring Kampong Speu province, who took office as Takeo governor on July 1. During his tenure in Kampong Speu, he also ordered the removal of alcohol advertisements in public areas.

The governor instructed the provincial commerce department and other pertinent local authorities to inform beer companies to remove their advertisements from public spaces. He suggested replacing them with health-related messages or educational content, or advertising drinking water instead, according to the Takeo provincial administration.