China begins 3-year campaign to tackle growing obesity crisis

The Beijing-based father of one – who is 1.84m tall and weighs 124kg – began piling on the pounds in 2003, after graduating from university and starting a busy work life.

“My weight gain is mainly caused by the large amount of oil and calories in my diet, combined with little to no exercise,” said Wang, whose ideal weight should be under 80kg.

He noticed that his blood pressure had also gone up in the past two years, and while he had previously attempted to reduce his weight through dieting and exercise, he simply could not keep it up.

“A lack of time is the biggest obstacle,” he added. “And the willpower to keep at it.”

China has declared a three-year war against obesity in a bid to help citizens like Wang achieve a healthy weight, as the country struggles to stem a crisis that could lead to two-thirds of its population being overweight by 2030.

The national health authority in June rolled out a new policy to fight expanding waistlines that involve 16 government ministries and departments in the most comprehensive national strategy to date.

China’s obesity rates have soared in recent decades, with more than half the country’s 1.4 billion population overweight. By 2030, almost 70 % of Chinese could weigh more than they should, studies have projected.