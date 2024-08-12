Matchmaking at Buddhist temple

“I think it’s the general temple vibe so to speak, the kind of peaceful and serene ambience that makes us all more open to the idea of an open date,” said Kim Young-woo, known as Man 10, expressing a sentiment shared by many participants.

Kim, 31, who was not matched up by the end of the stay, was one of the few participants who openly revealed their identity. The 20 singles called each other by numbers assigned to them in advance by the Jogye staff.

“Our selection process in deciding who gets to be here is pretty simple,” said the Ven. Myojang, president of the Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare, the Jogye arm handling the program since 2012.

“We were looking for Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike who are serious about finding a partner for life,” Mojang added.

Myojang, who took over the foundation in August last year, relaunched the program in November after a makeover that resulted in having the singles interact more intimately -- bold changes that the foundation officials attribute to Myojang’s openness to suggestions aimed at reviving a matchmaking program that had barely registered with the public.

A catchy program tagline reminiscent of the hit Netflix reality show “I am Solo” -- a journey of singles fighting for their dates at all costs -- was a definite plus. Over 1,500 singles had sought to participate in the fifth meetup, a record number of applications since Myojang’s November overhaul.

The participants were determined to go home with a date.