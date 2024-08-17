Kiko and friends: Unlikely heroes of Dhaka University’s student movement

The tan-brown dog with a pink-coloured collar belt that made headlines in news photos roaming the Dhaka streets and cheering the students’ movement, while standing in front of police barricades, is now our favourite mascot of the town — Kiko.

“Our restless rebel Kiko, who lives on the Dhaka University campus, and we the Animal Welfare Team of Dhaka University take care of him and his friends, is always on our lost and found bulletin board, especially with the recently ended movement, when he led busy days with the protestors,” says Sabrina Sabrin, founding member of Animal Welfare Team of Dhaka University.

Kiko had also been spotted helping students in controlling traffic.

The energetic happy canines of the campus tag along with the students’ procession or any congregation and go beyond their known territory. As a result, they are either displaced, hungry, or in bad shape from injuries. Or on lucky occasions, like Kiko, who found a second home near Shahbag Thana, where the friendly officers feed him regularly.

But for Avro, the alpha of the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) area, the story was slightly different. He recently followed a procession and ran through all the routes the students took. Finally, when the rally ended in Segunbagicha, Avro could not return to TSC. Luckily, a team member found him but in a panicky, dishevelled state.

“Do not take the campus dogs with you when you march on campus,” is the plea of the welfare team. But for the students loving the campus canines, who they affectionately named Avro, Kiko, Sundari, Perro, Scooby, Pablo, Foxy, and many other strays, is an instinct. They feed them biscuits, and breads, play with them, pat and hug them; they are part of their campus life.