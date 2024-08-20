Amorepacific's Hera debuts in Thailand

Aiming to expand its presence in Thailand and work with major beauty retailers such as Eveandboy and Sephora, Hera plans to launch another pop-up store at Siam Paragon, one of the largest malls in Thailand, in September.

The brand is expanding its online presence as well, having launched on Thailand’s leading e-commerce platform, Lazada, in July. It plans to debut on Shopee and TikTok Shop later this year.

Hera's flagship product, Black Cushion Foundation, has been Korea’s top-selling cushion since its 2017 debut. The company expects it to appeal to Thai customers seeking fresh coverage and long-lasting results.